Pearson (knee) signed with the Packers' practice squad Wednesday after failing to make Green Bay's 53-man roster.

Pearson spent training camp competing with Josiah Deguara for the fullback role. While he ultimately came up short in his battle for a roster spot, the undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State will stay with the organization. He could be candidate to join the 53-man roster if Deguara should miss time at any point.