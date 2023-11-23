The Packers elevated Pearson from their practice squad Wednesday.

Josiah Deguara has been logging work at fullback for Green Bay this season, but he's doubtful for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup versus Detroit with a hip injury. Pearson should thus slot into that role for the contest, and he could also see some work at tight end since he has experience at the position. Thursday will be the first time Pearson will be active for an NFL game after joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in early May.