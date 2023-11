The Packers reverted Pearson to the practice squad Friday.

Pearson was called up for Week 12 against the Lions with Josiah Deguara (hip) ruled out for the Thanksgiving game. Pearson played 13 snaps -- two on offense, 11 on special teams -- while not recording a stat. If Deguara is unable to suit up for Week 13, Pearson could be elevated to the active roster for the second straight week.