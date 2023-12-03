The Packers elevated Pearson to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game versus Kansas City.

Pearson was also elevated for the win verus Detroit last week, though he played just two of his 13 snaps on offense during this contest. The undrafted rookie out of Appalachain State will now suit up for the second week in a row, as tight end/halfback Josiah Degauara (hip) is once again questionable to suit up Week 13. Pearson should continue to serve primarily on special teams and as a blocker on offense if Deguara is ultimately ruled inactive for the second week in a row.