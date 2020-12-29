site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ibraheim-campbell-clears-covid-19-protocols | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ibraheim Campbell: Clears COVID-19 protocols
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Colts restored Campbell from the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Campbell will return to team activities this week. The 28-year-old has been called up for four games this season, but he has only played on special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read