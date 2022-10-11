site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Innis Gaines: Trying out with Jets
RotoWire Staff
Gaines (hamstring) worked out with the Jets Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Gaines aggravated a hamstring injury during the Packers' preseason finale and was set to miss the entirety of 2022. Now that the safety is healthy again, he'll look to land a spot with the Jets.
