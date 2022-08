Gaines missed his second practice with a hamstring injury Monday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Gaines joined Green Bay in January of 2021 as an undrafted out of TCU and spent last season on the team's practice squad. When healthy, the second-year safety will compete with Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter for a reserve role in the Packers' secondary