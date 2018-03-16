Isaiah Burse: Non-tendered by Chargers
Burse (concussion) didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Chargers and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.
Burse spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to a preseason concussion and will finish his two-tenure with the Chargers without a single reception to his name despite seeing four targets during the 2016 campaign. However, he was an effective return man on special teams at times and should be able to latch on with a team for training camp this offseason, assuming he's symptom-free and willing to continue his playing career in the aftermath of his season-erasing concussion. There've been no updates on his health since he was first placed on IR.
