Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Will not return Saturday
Burse (shoulder) will not return to Saturday's game against the Rams, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Burse, who injured his shoulder on the opening kickoff, will not return to Saturday's game. He has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder, so it's possible that Saturday's injury could be a re-aggravation of that.
More News
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Gets hurt on opening kickoff•
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Plays through shoulder injury•
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Playing with torn labrum•
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Does not record catch in 2016•
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Promoted to active roster•
