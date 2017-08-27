Play

Burse (shoulder) will not return to Saturday's game against the Rams, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Burse, who injured his shoulder on the opening kickoff, will not return to Saturday's game. He has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder, so it's possible that Saturday's injury could be a re-aggravation of that.

