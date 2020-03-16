Play

The Bills won't tender McKenzie, making him an unrestricted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McKenzie suited up in a variety of roles for the Bills this campaign, playing 482 total snaps, as he accumulated 254 yards receiving and 49 yards rushing in 2019. Considering the team could've slapped just a fifth-round tender on the receiver and failed to do so, it's likely that McKenzie will be looking for a new team this offseason. Regardless of which team elects to sign the Georgia product, he'll likely assume a depth receiving role in 2020.

