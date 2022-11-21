site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
J.J. Taylor: Let go Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 21, 2022
Taylor was released by the Patriots on Monday.
Taylor was active for one game this season for New England, which was Week 9 against the Colts, where he saw 10 carries and gained just nine yards. The third-year pro will now work to find a new opportunity elsewhere.
