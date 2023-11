New England waived Jones on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jones played just nine defensive snaps in the Patriots' loss against the Colts on Sunday, apparently losing his coaches' trust in favor of 2021 fifth-rounder Shaun Wade. He's shown flashes of stickiness in coverage when he's been able to stay on the field, so it would be surprising not to see him scooped up relatively soon after leaving New England.