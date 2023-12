Jones (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs.

The second-year cornerback out of Arizona State is coming off what was debatably the best game of his season in Week 15, but he popped up on the Raiders' injury report Saturday with a knee issue and his availability for Christmas day's contest is now up in the air. If Jones is unable to suit up Monday, Jakorian Bennett could be in for more work in Las Vegas' secondary.