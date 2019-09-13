Play

Bouye (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Despite the questionable designation, coach Doug Marrone said he doesn't expect Bouye to play. This would be a major blow to the Jaguars' secondary if the All-Pro corner can't go, especially with the assortment of pass-catching options for Houston. If Bouye's ultimately an inactive, expect Tre Herndon to make his first start.

