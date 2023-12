Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Harrison is "fine" after exiting Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers with a back issue, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The rookie tackle out of Oklahoma didn't return to Sunday's contest after exiting, but it now seems as if he avoided a serious back issue. Harrison has started all 15 of the Jaguars' games thus far, and that will likely continue after the promising news regarding his injured back.