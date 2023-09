Harrison is considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Texans, according to head coach Doug Pederson, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Harrison suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to finish the game. According to Pederson, his "X-rays were negative, so he should be good to go." However, if the rookie is unable to suit up in Week 4 against the Falcons, Cole Van Lanen will likely get the start at right tackle.