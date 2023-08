Harrison (shoulder) will play in the Jaguars' preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday, Andrew Badillo of First Coast News reports.

Harrison dealt with a shoulder injury early in camp, but the rookie first-round selection is fully recovered now and ready to suit up. "He's doing well, he's progressing really well. He'll be fine for Saturday barring any setbacks in the next couple of days," according to head coach Doug Pederson. Harrison is expected to be the team's starter at right tackle.