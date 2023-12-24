site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Anton Harrison: Exits with back injury
Harrison (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Harrison was assisted by trainers to the sideline and is questionable to return. Cole Van Lanen is the next man up at right tackle in Harrison's absence.
