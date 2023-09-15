Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Scherff (ankle) will suit up Sunday versus Kansas City, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Scherff is dealing with an ankle sprain sustained Week 1, but it looks like the Jaguars don't expect him to miss any time. Even if the starting RG ends up officially listed as questionable, fantasy managers can expect him to be available to protect Trevor Lawrence and block for Travis Etienne.