Jaguars' Brandon Scherff: Active Thursday
Scherff (ankle) is active for Thursday night's game against the Saints.
Scherff injured his ankle Sunday against the Colts and was listed as day-to-day early in the week. The ninth-year pro and five-time Pro Bowler has started all six games this season.
