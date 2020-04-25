Play

Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Jacksonville selects in fifth

The Jaguars selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Johnson (6-foot-6, 222) is very tall -- perhaps too tall given how skinny he is. But Johnson is uncommonly graceful for such a tall receiver, affording him more coordination and precision in his movements than you might assume at a glance. So long as his lanky frame can avoid issues against the press, Johnson should be able to offer some useful reps. He should be a better version of Brandon Coleman at worst. Johnson was productive for each of his four years at Texas, eventually accumulating 2,624 yards and 15 touchdowns in 42 games.

Our Latest Stories