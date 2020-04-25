Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Jacksonville selects in fifth
The Jaguars selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 165th overall.
Johnson (6-foot-6, 222) is very tall -- perhaps too tall given how skinny he is. But Johnson is uncommonly graceful for such a tall receiver, affording him more coordination and precision in his movements than you might assume at a glance. So long as his lanky frame can avoid issues against the press, Johnson should be able to offer some useful reps. He should be a better version of Brandon Coleman at worst. Johnson was productive for each of his four years at Texas, eventually accumulating 2,624 yards and 15 touchdowns in 42 games.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.