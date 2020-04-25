Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Jacksonville selects in fifth

The Jaguars selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Johnson (6-foot-6, 222) is very tall -- perhaps too tall given how skinny he is. But Johnson is uncommonly graceful for such a tall receiver, affording him more coordination and precision in his movements than you might assume at a glance. So long as his lanky frame can avoid issues against the press, Johnson should be able to offer some useful reps. He should be a better version of Brandon Coleman at worst. Johnson was productive for each of his four years at Texas, eventually accumulating 2,624 yards and 15 touchdowns in 42 games.