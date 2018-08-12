Smelter (concussion) returned to the Jaguars' practice Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Smelter sat out practice this week as well as Thursday's preseason opener as he was unable to clear the concussion protocol. The 26-year-old can ill afford to miss any additional time if he has any chance of cracking Jacksonville's 53-man roster.

