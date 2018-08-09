Smelter (undisclosed) is not expected to play Thursday against the Saints, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Smelter has missed practice time due to an undisclosed issue and it appears he will miss an opportunity to make an impression on the coaching staff in the preseason opener. Look for him to take aim at returning to live game action for Week 2 of the preseason as he battles for a spot on the 53-man roster.