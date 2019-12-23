Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Non-factor in Week 17 loss

Westbrook caught two of four targets for five yards and returned one punt for seven yards during Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Westbrook has been a complete non-factor over the past two games, catching only four passes for 19 yards despite playing 53 and 43 offensive snaps, respectively. The 26-year-old had 49 catches for 544 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games, but he's provided minimal production down the stretch as the Jaguars offense struggles to score.

