Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Not present for offseason work
Ramsey isn't present for the start of the Jaguars' offseason program, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ramsey's absence was a given unless the Jaguars signed him to a long-term contract before Monday. The 24-year-old cornerback is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal, but the Jaguars can maintain control through 2020 via the fifth-year option. With the franchise tag then available starting in 2021, the team has considerable leverage in contract negotiations. Ramsey theoretically can balance that out by staying away from Jaguars headquarters, though his absence wouldn't technically be a holdout until the start of mandatory minicamp June 11. It's unclear if he is seriously considering a holdout, as the tactic is rarely used until a player's fifth professional season.
