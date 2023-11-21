Ramsey recorded one tackle, two pass deflections and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders.

The All-Pro cornerback has now posted three interceptions through three games, which is two more than any other Dolphin on the year. Miami's defense has been substantially better when Ramsey is on the field, allowing just over 205 passing yards per game when he plays compared to 256 yards per game when he doesn't. Expect Ramsey to continue wreaking havoc in the Dolphins' secondary as the year goes on.