The Dolphins plans to clear more than $19 million in cap space by restructuring Ramsey's contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

On a day with a lot of movement around the league, the update from Miami indicates that Ramsey will be sticking around for 2024. He was only able to suit up for 10 games in 2023, and he's set to turn 30 in October, but he still figures as the Dolphins' top cover corner.