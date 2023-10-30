Watch Now:

Ramsey had one tackle and an interception in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots.

Ramsey made his presence felt immediately in his return from knee surgery, intercepting Mac Jones on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne and returning it 49 yards to help set up the Dolphins for a field goal. Ramsey also forced a fumble on Ezekiel Elliott at the beginning of the second quarter, but the ball went out of bounds. Ramsey's return was a welcome one, with Xavien Howard (groin) ruled out for the contest, and the two of them will form a formidable cornerback duo once the latter is fully healthy. Ramsey appears to be fully recovered from his knee surgery, as he played 92 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday.

