Ramsey (ankle) will play Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Ramsey was a late addition to the injury report Friday, but it appears to have been precautionary. The Jags' top cornerback logged 132 defensive snaps over the first two weeks and made eight tackles. Ramsey hasn't made a pass breakup or interception yet, though, but he'll have a juicy matchup against Titans QB Blaine Gabbert to break that trend.

