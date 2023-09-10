Hasty (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Hasty served as Jacksonville's No. 2 running back for most of the 2022 campaign and totaled 320 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 66 touches, but he's No. 4 on the depth chart to begin 2023. Rookie third-round pick Tank Bigsby and free-agent signing D'Ernest Johnson will serve as the secondary and tertiary options, respectively, to starting tailback Travis Etienne in the season opener at Indianapolis.