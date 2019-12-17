Lambo converted both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Lambo attempted multiple field goals for the first time since Week 12 and multiple extra points since Week 8 as the Jaguars ended the five-game losing streak. The 29-year-old's fantasy production has dipped during the second half of the season, but he's still been one of the more reliable kickers in the league, going 28-for-29 on field goals and 16-for-17 on extra points.