Jacobs (quadriceps) had 21 tackles (16 solo) in 12 games during the 2018 season.

Jacobs landed on injured reserve after suffering the quad injury in early December, but before that had made three starts. That being said, the rookie seventh-round pick saw more than 20 defensive snaps only once, as he served in more of a rotational role even when starting. Still, it was a solid debut season as the 23-year-old enters his first full offseason in the league.

