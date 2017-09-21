Play

McCray (knee) is not expected to practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

McCray left Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury, and it looks like it is a lingering one. McCray is a depth option at linebacker behind Myles Jack, so if he is unable to play this weekend against the Ravens, it likely won't have much of an impact on the team's game plan.

