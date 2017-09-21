Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Not practicing Thursday
McCray (knee) is not expected to practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
McCray left Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury, and it looks like it is a lingering one. McCray is a depth option at linebacker behind Myles Jack, so if he is unable to play this weekend against the Ravens, it likely won't have much of an impact on the team's game plan.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...