Coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that he believes Jack (ankle) will return Week 9 against the Texans, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jack missed two of the last three games due to an ankle injury, but Marrone is optimistic that the Week 8 bye will get enough for Jack to get back to full health. The fifth-year linebacker out of UCLA had a fantastic start to the season before this injury, recording 33 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through the first three games, and he should be a strong IDP contributor again once he's healthy.