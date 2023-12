The Steelers elevated Jack to the active roster Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Jack joined the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 20 after being waived from the retired/reserve list by the Eagles four days prior. He played 15 games for the Steelers in 2022 and led the team with 104 tackles (61 solo). With Kwon Alexander (Achilles) and Cole Holcomb (knee) out for the rest of the year, Jack could play a prominent role in the Steelers' defense in his first game of 2023.