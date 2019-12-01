Foles was replaced by Gardner Minshew to start the second half of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Foles completed seven of 14 passes for 93 yards and an interception with two lost fumbles, leading to a 25-0 deficit after two quarters. The Jaguars have been pummeled in three games since the veteran quarterback returned Week 11, and Sunday's turnover-prone performance provide little reason to keep him out there. Minshew could take over the starting job with a quality second-half effort, but coach Doug Marrone will have a decision to make about his starting quarterback, regardless.