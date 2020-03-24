Jaguars' Rashaan Melvin: Joins Jacksonville secondary
Melvin has agreed to one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 30-year-old is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 68 tackles in 13 games with the Lions. The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder -- who is now slated to play for his seventh NFL team -- will add depth and experience to the Jaguars' cornerback corps this coming season.
