Melvin has agreed to one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 68 tackles in 13 games with the Lions. The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder -- who is now slated to play for his seventh NFL team -- will add depth and experience to the Jaguars' cornerback corps this coming season.

