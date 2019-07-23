Armstead (hamstring) will start training camp on the Jaguars' preseason PUP list.

Previous reports suggested that Armstead was expected to be a full participant at the start of training camp, so unless he's had a an unreported setback, we'd expect the rookie to take the practice field before long. Once healthy, Armstead is poised to compete with Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and Taj McGowan for backup slotting behind starting running back Leonard Fournette.

