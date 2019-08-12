Jaguars' Terrelle Pryor: Returns to practice Monday
Pryor (hamstring) is participating at Monday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Pryor appeared to be absent from the early portion of Monday's practice with the hamstring issue, but he was back on the field before long. The 30-year-old didn't play in the preseason opener against the Ravens but seems likely to suit up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Eagles.
