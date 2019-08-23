Pryor (hamstring) is considered day-to-day after exiting Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pryor caught three of four targets for 26 yards and played 16 offensive snaps before leaving with the injury. The 30-year-old dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in August, but the current injury looks to be a minor issue. Pryor is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster after totaling 235 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games between the Bills and Jets last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories