McBride signed a contract with the Jaguars on Thursday.

McBride was let go by the Redskins on April 30 after the team drafted a pair of receivers. The four-year-pro joins a Jacksonville squad whose only addition to the receiving corps via the draft was tight end Josh Oliver in the third round. Either way, McBride will likely be joined by 11 other wide receivers heading into training camp in late July.

