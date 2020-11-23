Eifert caught two of five targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

The 30-year-old was tied-second on the team with five targets, but there wasn't much production to be had as quarterback Jake Luton needed 37 attempts to pass for 151 yards. Eifert remains Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end, but the fantasy value is minor as he has only 19 catches for 188 yards and one touchdown through nine games.