Jaguars' Tyler Patmon: Ruled out for Week 8
Patmon (neck) is ruled out for Week 8, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Patmon is not travelling with the team to London, and will instead continue to nurse a neck injury sustained during last Sunday's loss to the Texans. The rotational cornerback will benefit from a full bye week to get healthy, and attempt to recover in time for Jacksonville's game against the Colts in Week 10.
