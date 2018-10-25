Patmon (neck) is ruled out for Week 8, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Patmon is not travelling with the team to London, and will instead continue to nurse a neck injury sustained during last Sunday's loss to the Texans. The rotational cornerback will benefit from a full bye week to get healthy, and attempt to recover in time for Jacksonville's game against the Colts in Week 10.

