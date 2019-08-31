Patmon was released by Miami on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Patmon joined the Dolphins just prior to training camp and was competing for a backup cornerback role. Now a free agent, he could get a shot with another team as depth secondary and special teams player.

