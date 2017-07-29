The Cowboys waived Thomas (hamstring) on Friday, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Thomas was being slowed down by a hamstring injury, which ultimately led to his release. The 21-year-old Temple product will likely clear waivers and subsequently look for another opportunity elsewhere.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories