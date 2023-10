Miami is signing Funk to the practice squad Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Funk, who was cut by the Colts on Saturday and cleared waivers Monday, now gets a chance to operate as an emergency reserve option for a Dolphins squad that may be without rookie sensation De'Von Achane (knee) for multiple weeks. He scored through the air while handling three total touches Week 1, but contributed exclusively on special teams from Weeks 2 to 4.