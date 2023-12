The Ravens signed Funk to their practice squad Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With rookie Keaton Mitchell now out for the rest of the season with a ruptured ACL, Baltimore felt it necessary to add some depth at running back ahead of Week 16. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are currently the only healthy halfbacks on the Ravens' active roster, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Funk get elevated from the practice squad as soon as Monday.