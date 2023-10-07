Funk was waived by the Colts on Saturday.

The big news in the NFL on Saturday was Indianapolis signing Jonathan Taylor (ankle) to an extension and activating him from the reserve/PUP list, which necessitated a corresponding move to open a roster spot. Funk was the player the Colts chose to part ways with after the four-year vet was limited to special-teams work each of the past three weeks. Funk did get 12 offensive snaps against Jacksonville in Week 1, and he rushed twice for 10 yards while making one reception for 12 yards. He could end up on Indianapolis' practice squad if he clears waivers.