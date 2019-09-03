The Packers waived Looney on Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Looney suited up for just three games last season and didn't make a tackle. The Packers were encouraged by the play of Fadol Brown and rookie Kingsley Keke in training camp, so Looney's depth isn't necessary on the 53-man roster. He is a strong candidate for the practice squad.

