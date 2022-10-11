site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaquarii Roberson: Let go from Buffalo
Roberson was cut from the Bills' practice squad Tuesday.
Roberson will leave the Bills without making his official NFL debut. After spending time with the Cowboys' and Steelers' practice squads, the 24-year-old will look to make his NFL debut elsewhere.
